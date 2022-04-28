Highway Restoration Project to Begin Next week on Route 220 in Ulster Township, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a highway restoration project is set to begin next week on Route 220 in Ulster Township, Bradford County. The project is located approximately 1.7 miles north of the intersection with Route 1022 (Bridge Street) and approximately 2.3 miles south of the intersection with Route 4014 (Milan East Smithfield Road).

On Monday, May 2, the contractor will begin milling the existing roadway and replacing the base. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging and temporary signals. Additional work includes paving, wearing course, guide rail upgrade, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction work.

R. DeVincentis Construction, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $635,000 highway restoration project. Work on this project is expected to be completed by July of 2022, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###