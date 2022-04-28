Bridge Rehab Project on Begin on Route 134 (Taneytown Road) in Mount Joy Township, Adams County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge rehabilitation project is expected to begin on Route 134 (Taneytown Road) in Mount Joy Township, Adams County.
Weather permitting, this project will begin Monday, May 9, at which time an approximately three-month detour is expected to go into effect. The detour will use Mason Dixon Road (Route 3002) and Barlow Road (Route 2001).
This project includes wing wall tiebacks, concrete repairs, milling, paving and line painting.
JD Eckman, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the contractor on this project, which is part of a $6,441,217 multiple year bridge maintenance contract that includes work on bridges in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.
