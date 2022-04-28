Resurfacing Project to Begin on Ronks Road in Leacock and E. Lampeter Townships, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on Ronks Road (Route 2045) just east of the City of Lancaster in Leacock and East Lampeter townships, Lancaster County.

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, May 9. There will be short-term lane closures during daylight hours with flaggers providing traffic control.

This project consists of base replacement, milling, paving, drainage updates, ADA ramps, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction on Ronks Road from Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) in East Lampeter Township, to Route 340 (Old Philadelphia Pike) in Leacock Township.

Work is expected to be completed by Monday, September 19. Allan Myers, LP, of Worcester, PA, is the prime contractor on this $855,222 project.

