Submit Release
News Search

There were 846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,074 in the last 365 days.

2021 Iowa Statewide Laborshed Analysis Released

The 2021 Statewide Laborshed analysis for Iowa has been completed. The results can be found on the LMI Laborshed web page (www.iowalmi.gov/laborshed).

The study results are available in a highly visual and interactive format using data visualization software from Tableau (near the bottom of the web page). Additionally, a full report and an executive summary in PDF file format can be accessed using the drop-down menu on the Laborshed web page.

You just read:

2021 Iowa Statewide Laborshed Analysis Released

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.