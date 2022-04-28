2021 Iowa Statewide Laborshed Analysis Released

The 2021 Statewide Laborshed analysis for Iowa has been completed. The results can be found on the LMI Laborshed web page (www.iowalmi.gov/laborshed).

The study results are available in a highly visual and interactive format using data visualization software from Tableau (near the bottom of the web page). Additionally, a full report and an executive summary in PDF file format can be accessed using the drop-down menu on the Laborshed web page.