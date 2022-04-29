Working Solutions NYC Announces Updated Content on Identifying an Attorney for a Severance Dispute in New York City
Working Solutions NYC is a team of employment law attorneys working in New York City and New Jersey.
When confronted with a potential severance agreement, many employees in New York City can be overwhelmed.”NEW YORK, CALIFORNIA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working Solutions NYC, a team of top-rated employment attorneys working on severance, FMLA, and unpaid wages issues in New York and New Jersey at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/, is proud to announce new content on identifying an attorney for a severance dispute.
— Chris Q. Davis
"When confronted with a potential severance agreement, many employees in New York City can be overwhelmed," explained Chris Q. Davis, managing partner at the law firm. "Employers often have a team of lawyers who draft these agreements to their favor, so our newly updated page helps employees take steps to learn about severance agreements and, especially, how to go about finding a best-in-class severance attorney in New York City."
Persons who would like to read the newly updated content can visit https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/for-employees/new-york-city-severance-agreements/. The page has new "question and answer" formatting, which allows a potential client to skim many issues that come into play during a potential severance package. Many employees start their journey by first questioning the issues and motivations around a severance package. Next, they turn to Internet articles and blog posts on severance law in New York and New Jersey. Finally, if desired, they seek out the best severance attorney in New York City or environs and usually have a no obligation consultation. The facts can be onerous and the law complex, thus making it useful to have a trained set of legal eyes evaluate the facts and the law and assist in potential steps. Only a trained attorney can give legal advice, of course, so nothing on the website or any blog post should be construed in that fashion. The best step is to reach out for a private, confidential, one-on-one consultation with an attorney. Persons who want to first browse the website and learn about the employment lawyers can visit https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/our-lawyers/ and learn that with law firm offices in both New York NY and Livingston NJ, the firm is easy to access. Indeed, phone and web consultations are available. A trained employment lawyer can evaluate the facts and law and give sound advice on the next, reasonable course of action.
ABOUT WORKING SOLUTIONS NYC
Working Solutions NYC is a law firm with offices in New York (New York City) and New Jersey that is committed to serving the possible needs of clients who are seeking an attorney. This includes but is not limited to claims of discrimination, retaliation, FMLA violations, wrongful termination, benefits & vacation pay, FLSA violations such as unpaid & overtime wages, severance agreements, and sexual harassment. For employers, the law firm handles issues such as litigation defense, handbook & contract drafting, compliance & HR advisory services, small business services, and startup services. Persons who may have employment law issues are encouraged to reach out to the law firm for a confidential, no obligation consultation.
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here