Open Job Position Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following position:

Tennessee Instant Check System Unit

CRIMINAL HISTORY EXAMINER 3

TBI Headquarters Davidson County

Job Duties:

This position is responsible for processing Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) appeals by receiving a purchaser’s appeal and proceeding with efforts to obtain the final disposition(s), or the missing information needed for a final determination of the transaction. For all denied appeals, makes accurate entries on each transaction. Reviews court and arrest documentation information daily. Ensures all subjects who are not prohibited from purchasing firearms are approved and the subjects that are unqualified from purchasing firearms are notified in writing within 24 hours. Updates the subject’s criminal history in the Tennessee Criminal History database (CCH) and forwards the information to the appropriate state and/or federal agency for updating in their database.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Two years of college coursework at an accredited college or university and experience equivalent to three years of full-time experience processing, receiving, filing and/or disseminating criminal history information within a criminal justice setting.

Monthly salary: $2,513 – $4,018

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 30834. This position will be posted on April 28, 2022 – May 4, 2022 for five business days.

