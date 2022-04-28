Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,042 in the last 365 days.

Meat, Poultry, Egg, and Milk Processing Grant Recipients Announced

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded $709,235 in 2022 Meat, Poultry, Egg, and Milk Processing Grants to 15 recipients across Minnesota in its first year of operation.

The grant program aims to facilitate the start-up, modernization, or expansion of meat, poultry, egg, and milk processing businesses. The intent of the program is to increase sales of Minnesota-raised livestock products by investing in equipment and physical improvements that support processing, capacity, market diversification, and market access.

“The past couple years has clearly shown us the need for Minnesota farmers to have expanded options for processing their livestock and related products,” Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said. “This new grant helps butchers increase the resiliency of their processing and provides customers with increased access to fresh meat, poultry, egg, and milk products.”

Funding for this program is made available through the MDA’s Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout the state of Minnesota. The AGRI Program exists to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

Business Name Award Amount Project Summary City County
French Lake Butcher Shop, Inc. $58,233.93 Purchase an automatic labeler machine, new splitting saw and repair/replace freezer to increase capacity South Haven Wright
Jenniges Meat Processing, Inc $100,000.00 Expand a new facility with purchase of processing equipment including a rail system and smokehouses Brooten Stearns
Concord Fresh Meat Processing, Inc $29,434.59 Buy a hydraulic stuffer, shrink tunnel, poly top tables, vertical meat saw, and hog scalder and dehairer South Saint Paul Dakota
Lakes Processing, Inc. $52,601.25 Purchase equipment for smoking meat, bacon cutting, and meat wrapping Detroit Lakes Becker
Long Cheng, Inc. $68,700.00 Acquire chicken processing equipment and coolers South Saint Paul Dakota
K&S Poultry $68,947.25 Purchase cooler condensers and large animal processing equipment Kerkhoven Swift
Dennison Meat Locker, LLC $21,000.00 Physical improvements for kill room, processing room, outside freezer unit, and retail area Dennison Goodhue
Round Table Meats, LLC $19,924.50 Acquire a meat smoker and a refrigerated trailer Goodview Winona
Northern Pride, Inc. $50,000.00 Buy overwrap tray equipment Thief River Falls Pennington
Midwest Meats, LLC $40,000.00 Add a kill floor and purchase production equipment New York Mills Otter Tail
Elm Dale Creamery and Locker $26,500.00 Purchase a meat bulker, patty maker, meat grinder, meat saw, basket dollies, and platter dolly Bowlus Morrison
Schaefer's Market $75,000.00 Acquire equipment to increase sausage production Sauk Centre Stearns
The Country Butcher, LLC $23,481.00 Purchase utensil washer, walk-in cooler, bone saw, and freezer Madison Lac qui Parle
Kenyon Meats $62,912.50 Convert freezer room into a dedicated sausage and hamburger room and purchase new equipment that will allow for faster, less labor-intensive, and safer processing and sterilizing Kenyon Goodhue
Kerkhoven Country Butcher $12,500.00 Buy walk-in freezer, walk-in cooler, and meat saw Kerkhoven Swift

 

###

Media Contact Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications 651-201-6629 Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us

You just read:

Meat, Poultry, Egg, and Milk Processing Grant Recipients Announced

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.