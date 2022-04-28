NYF Launches Immigrant Madison Avenue Video: NYF Advertising Awards Hosts Emerging Tech Panel in the Metaverse
NYF Video Explores International NY Based Exec Jurors Experience as Foreign Nationals in NYC: Meta’s Creative Shop Shares “A Shop in the Woods for Tech PanelNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® (NYFA) launched “Immigrant Madison Avenue: You Never Make It Here,” NYF’s most recent video episode that shines a spotlight on the diverse creative talent at New York agencies and explores the up-to-the-minute state of the advertising industry.
This newly released episode takes the pulse of international creatives who are working in NYC in the advertising sphere as foreign nationals. The passionate and honest discussions showcase these world-class creatives who together explore both the advantages and disadvantages of working as an immigrant in New York’s highly competitive advertising industry.
Panel members include host and 2022 Executive Jury President Fede Garcia, Global CCO of BCW; Bianca Falusi, CCO, Mother; Rafael Rizuto, CCO, BBH; Hemant Anant Jain, ECD, Argonaut; and Bianca Guimaraes, Partner & ECD, Mischief. Together they engage in a deep dive sharing their passion for advertising and how their diverse backgrounds drove them to achieve immense success in the city they love known as the advertising mecca. The engaging conversation brings to life how their hard-earned skills and well-honed craft continues to drive them and bring objectivity to their work while adapting to a new culture.
New York Festivals hosted an Emerging Tech Panel taking place in the virtual world of the metaverse. Three Future Now Executive Jury members who are on the cutting-edge of integrating technology, creativity, and business came together for a meeting of the minds about vanguard technology.
The members participated as avatars, meeting in Horizon World within Meta’s Creative Shop’s “A Shop in the Woods”, using Meta’s Quest 2 headset for an in-depth first of its kind fireside chat.
Panelists include Karen Maurice-O’Leary, Emerging Product and Platforms Lead, Creative Shop, Meta and Walter Geer, Chief Experience Design Officer, VMLY&R who explored emerging tech together with moderator and NYF Future Now Executive Jury President, David Justus, Executive Director of Technology and Business Development for AKQA.
The tech focused discussion in this VR world explored emerging technologies, what the metaverse means for the future of advertising, the new class of cultural producers and how creator-culture will impact business and brand. View the trailer for An Emerging Tech Talk In The Metaverse.
The Future Now Executive Jury will judge the “new for 2022” Future Now categories launched to shine the spotlight on creative work that uses technology to provide an innovative approach that leads to a more engaged consumer experience.
New York Festivals Advertising Awards receives entries from more than 60 countries and are judged by more than 400+ members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.
The extended deadline to enter the 2022 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is May 6th, 2022. For more information on categories, rules, and regulations to review the 2022 entry guide, or enter your work, please visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/new22
