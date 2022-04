The United States Supreme Court has issued two new opinions.

In LeDure v. Union Pacific Railroad Co., a per curiam opinion, the judgment was affirmed by an equally divided court.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/20-807_3f14.pdf

In Cummings v. Premier Rehab Keller the court held that emotional distress damages are not recoverable in a private action to enforce either the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 or the Affordable Care Act.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/20-219_1b82.pdf