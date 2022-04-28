Submit Release
Carbon Advisors Announces Climate Conscious Alliance Offset Principles

The C2A Announces Permanent Offset as CEO John Carroll Presents at the ASLRRA Conference

Using rail accomplishes our first goal of reducing GHG’s. When you combine rail with permanent nature-based sequestration of all emissions, you create a bulletproof, net-zero shipping solution.”
— John Carroll

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Advisors announces its newest initiative, the Climate Conscious Alliance (C2A) Offset Principles to leverage permanent nature-based carbon sequestration with on-the-ground verification to achieve real net-zero carbon emissions.

This Climate Conscious Alliance connects like-minded businesses committed to offering their customers carbon-neutral products and services with verified net-zero emissions and ensures that carbon is sequestered in nature-based projects designed to store GHG for the next 100 years.

Carbon Advisors CEO John Carroll will co-host a breakout session entitled; "Promoting Sustainability; leveraging climate change to increase market share" on Tuesday, May 2nd at 8:55 am at the American Short Line & Regional Railroad Association conference in St. Louis, Missouri. Carbon Advisors invites those participating at the ASLRRA Conference to join the Climate Conscious Alliance to help lead the industry towards true net-zero emissions.

“Rail has the lowest emissions of any ground transport, using rail accomplishes our first goal of reducing GHG’s. When you combine rail with permanent nature-based sequestration of all emissions, you create a net-zero shipping solution that will stand-up to the most stringent scrutiny.”

Membership in this program includes access to
- Climate Conscious Shipping Management program,
- Marketing Support Suite with online training resources and
- High quality, UN-verified, permanent Carbon Offset Credits.

This suite of services will amplify members’ climate conscious offerings. The outsourced carbon management shipping solution provides immediate, sustainable shipping options from anywhere in the world utilizing all transportation modes including air, highway, marine and rail. Marketing Support Suites focuses on branding integration, team training, customized marketing materials to sell sustainability and Scope 3 Reporting guidance.

Carbon Advisors’ comprehensive, carbon management practice has three divisions targeted to reduce, report and offset emissions. Contact Carbon Advisors to get started on real net-zero solutions today by email, info@carbon-advisors.com or by phone +1.949.214.7000 (US) or +377.06.40.61.06.37 (International).

Brienne Cox
Carbon Advisors
