A TV Meteorologist's Debut Children’s Book Will Soon Inspire the Next Generation of Spanish-Speaking Weather Forecasters
Like the original English edition funded on Kickstarter, Guy Brown's new Spanish-language book shows how humans and animals are universally affected by weather
A terrific introduction to weather and the tools of forecasting. Informative, entertaining, and uplifting....I highly recommend this book for young readers, and for parents and teachers as well.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Science Naturally is pleased to introduce the Spanish-language edition of TV meteorologist Guy Brown’s debut children’s book, Look Up to See What the Weather Will Be. The Spanish-language title will be Mira hacia el cielo y verás cómo el tiempo estará. In Guy’s book, he gives readers a behind-the-scenes look into a meteorologist’s daily life—and inspires a new generation of weather experts along the way.
The original English project was posted on Kickstarter in September 2021, with the promise of a Spanish edition to follow. The book exceeded its funding goal over the course of the two-week campaign, thanks to the many meteorologists, parents, educators, and science enthusiasts who supported Guy’s goal of teaching children about the weather.
Weather is all around us. It's in the news, on the radio, and part of everyday conversations. Mira hacia el cielo y verás cómo el tiempo estará helps kids understand a piece of natural science that is always present and important—determining when you can go to the pool, when your soccer game will be cancelled, and when you should wear a jacket.
In the book, Guy Brown shares his notes on everything from weather forecasting tools, like satellites and radar, to types of extreme weather conditions and ways you can stay safe when they arise. Far more than just cloud and severe weather education, Tillywig Toy Awards praises this book for including “a host of animals, domesticated and wild, whose adaptations have helped them survive or thrive in strong weather.”
This title encourages young readers to think about connections that exist in the world around them. Mira hacia el cielo y verás cómo el tiempo estará shows that weather affects all living things and that looking out for changes in the weather is an important part of life for humans and animals alike.
San Francisco weather forecast Spencer Christian said of the English book: "a terrific introduction to weather and the tools of forecasting. Informative, entertaining, and uplifting—this book features vivid illustrations and rhyming chapter titles that are inviting and relatable. I highly recommend this book for young readers, and for parents and teachers as well.”
Science Naturally also offers a guided activity journal to expand and extend readers’ natural curiosity. Complete with temperature zone coloring pages, thought-provoking Q&A exercises, weather preparedness badges, and more, My Weather Journal (currently available in English) is a fun way to continue exploring Guy’s weather tips and tricks.
An extensive Teacher’s Guide with additional content, hands-on activities, and articulation of the Next Generation Science Standards can be downloaded from the Science Naturally website free of charge (only available in English). With activities such as, “Find the Sea Lion Pup” and “A Day at the Watering Hole,” the Guide is a valuable resource for parents and educators.
Author Guy Brown studied meteorology at Towson and Mississippi State Universities. Guy has worked for CBS, ABC, and NBC affiliates around the country, from Washington, D.C., to Cheyenne, WY, then to Madison WI. You can find Guy forecasting the weather on-air today in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area of Minnesota. Guy enjoys volunteering at local elementary schools, where he can share his passion for meteorology with lots of children. He is an active member of the National Weather Association and the National Association of Black Journalists.
Illustrator Mario Lugo resides in São Paulo, Brazil. Born in San German, Puerto Rico, he is fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, and English, but his joy comes from expressing himself through art. He has taken painting, drawing, and computer science classes but is largely self-taught. Mario and his twin brother, Manuel, relocated to São Paulo in 2018, where Mario established himself as an illustrator and tattoo artist. This is his first book.
Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Our books are distributed to the trade by the National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about our publications, direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact Info@ScienceNaturally.com. Cover images and sample content available at ScienceNaturally.com.
Mira hacia el cielo y verás cómo el tiempo estará
Written by Guy Brown • Illustrated by Mario Lugo
Spanish • Ages 7-10 • 8.5 x 11” • 56 pages
Paperback ($14.95) ISBN: 978-1-938492-73-0 • May 2022
eBook ($13.99) ISBN: 978-1-938492-74-7 • May 2022
English Hardback ($16.95) ISBN: 978-1-938492-42-6 • November 2021
English Paperback ($14.95) ISBN: 978-1-938492-43-3 • November 2021
English eBook ($13.99) ISBN: 978-1-938492-44-0 • November 2021
My Weather Journal
English • Ages 7-10 • 6 x 8” • 54 pages
Paperback ($9.95) ISBN: 978-1-938492-75-4
