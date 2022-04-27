When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 27, 2022 FDA Publish Date: April 28, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Presence of bone fragments Company Name: Gorton’s Seafood Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Gloucester, MA (April 27, 2022)

Gorton’s Seafood is voluntarily recalling frozen seafood item, Gorton’s Fish Sandwich - 100% Whole Fillets, 18.3 oz, due to the isolated and unusual potential presence of large and/or sharp bone fragments. While there have been no reports of injury from the product to date, the company is taking this action to ensure the safety and well-being of all of our consumers. Consumption of this recalled product may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury.

The company is recalling 504 packages made on a specific date, in a specific time range and sold to select retailers (see list below). The recalled product can be identified by the date code and time range listed below.

NAME: Gorton’s Fish Sandwich-100% Whole Fillets, 18.3 OZ UPC: 0 44400 15440 6 DATE CODE: 2060F2 TIME RANGE: 15:30-17:30

All retail stores that received the recalled product have been instructed to immediately remove this item from their shelves. Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should contact Gorton’s at 1-888-573-5982 (Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 6:00 PM EST).

No other Gorton’s products or date codes are involved in this recall.

Supermarkets & Grocery Stores that received recalled product in the following locations:

Hannaford Supermarkets: NY,VT

Giant Food Stores & Giant Martin's: PA, VA, MD

Berkley Supermarket, Farm Fresh, Food Depot, Green Valley Marketplace, Harvest Fare, Shoppers Value Foods, St Paul Grocery Market, Tiger Market, Tri-Star Supermarket, Wegmans: MD, VA

US Military Commissaries: NC,VA, Puerto Rico