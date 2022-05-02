Amazon Sports & Outdoors Niche Marketing Analysis by Profit Whales: Segment Revenue Expected to Reach $74.96bn in 2022
A full-service marketing agency for Amazon brands, Profit Whales, has released a detailed data analytics-based guide to the Sports & Outdoors niche on Amazon.
Does it make sense to enter this niche? What call to action to use in ad banners? Our experience with global brands and data-driven approach allows us to provide detailed answers to these questions!”AVENTURA, FLORIDA, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports & Outdoors niche on Amazon is on its rise and demonstrates an annual growth rate of 10.03%, resulting in an expected market cap of $99.86bn by 2025. Its revenue in 2021 reached $4.8 billion with about 50 top brands holding 35% of the market and the rest (about 2k brands) dividing 65% of the market left, making it highly attractive for expanding.
— Dari Bilera, Head of Marketing at Profit Whales
Taking that into consideration, Profit Whales, an agency that works with 8-9 figure brands on Amazon, used their analytics capacities and proven data to come up with a detailed guide to the Sports & Outdoors category. The guide includes a complete market breakdown and discloses currently effective advertising tactics along with a list of 100 top-performing keywords.
The Profit Whales' guide expands on the reviews and rating system, explaining the peculiarities of its application to the Sports & Outdoors category. Precise data analysis of 5,000 Sports & Outdoors products based on the BSR principle has shown the average number of reviews - 4,500 per listing, while the average cost per product is just $21. Since the number of reviews massively depends on advertising and visual content, the biggest part of the guide contains analytics and recommendations on product photography, PPC ad campaigns specific to sporting goods, and cross-channel marketing. There is also a list of differences in advertising strategies for various traffic channels like Facebook Ads, Google Ads and Pinterest, as it is crucial to maintain all those channels while acknowledging their different algorithm and audience specifics.
Having analyzed the past decade of growth in attention to the Sports & Outdoors niche (user penetration is set to reach 14.2% in 2022 and predicted to go even further up), the Profit Whales team worked out their set of recommendations and predictions for aspiring and active sellers. In this guide, the agency also operates data from studies showing the factors affecting and shaping the sporting goods market most significantly. For example, the supply chain issue might cause demand/supply imbalances that are going to turn the usual industry around.
COVID-19 impact holds a separate chapter in this analysis, since, interestingly enough, the Sports & Outdoors niche has mostly benefited from it because of people taking up home fitness. For example, basketball accessories sales peaked in June, 2020 reaching over $50k, while in June, 2019 they have barely crossed the $10k mark. Business Wire points out a general 170% rise in sales of fitness equipment during the coronavirus lockdown. This period of time has also strengthened Amazon’s overall position on the market.
Sports & Outdoors Niche Highlights:
- The most popular product (ASIN B09LXJCK99) from Bowflex accounts for $59 141 349 in revenue
- This product's top-performing keyword is 'weights' with $1.45 PPC bid and 283,138 monthly search volume
- The PPC bid accounts for $0.87, the average CPC by brand inquiries is $0.55, and advertising costs are generally $235 per month (for branded queries)
- Must-use Pinterest sporting product content idea: Gift for under $50/dogs/kids/runners
Sports & Outdoors Guide Table Of Contents:
- Market Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact
- Data & Analysis
- Creatives Recommendations
- Reviews and Rating
- PPC Strategy
- DSP Strategy
- Cross-Channel Approach
- Google Ads Analysis
- Social Media Ads
