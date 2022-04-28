Zinc Consultants join The Green Recruitment Company creating unique end to end talent solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Recruitment Company (TGRC) have added to their green energy and technology executive search operations via a merger with Zinc Consultants. Outlining the vision behind the merger, Daniel Smart, CEO of TGRC stated “This alignment of an executive search company with TGRC takes us a step closer to realising our mission of creating an end-to-end talent solution for our green energy & sustainability clients worldwide.”
The Green Recruitment Company has a long history and an excellent reputation working across renewable energy, clean tech, green finance, energy solutions and sustainability. The Green Recruitment Company provides both permanent and temporary recruitment services, as well as market intelligence, senior appointments and MSP/RPO offerings. The company has real synergy with Zinc Consultants’ focus on assisting energy focussed clients to manage the green energy transition. Zinc Consultants brings significant expertise to the merger with their dedicated executive search service.
Speaking on the merger, Dominic Wall, Group Managing Director of the Green Recruitment Company said “With the increasing global focus on the green economy and a genuine desire from the industry to decarbonise, we have found ourselves in a supercharged market. These market conditions are proving to be a tremendous catalyst for our growth, and it was fantastic that the opportunity to merge with Zinc Consultants presented itself. We are excited about the potential this merger gives us to service our clients better, offering our clients enhanced access to talent and sector-leading customer service.”
Joe Hetherington, Managing Director for Zinc Consultants commented “Both TGRC and Zinc companies have over a decade of experience in the green economy and energy sectors respectively, and we are driven by a commitment to very similar core values and a passion for the work we do. An important benefit from the merger is the way we also offer complementary services and methodologies for our clients at all levels, improving choice and client experience from companies representing the best of talent acquisition alongside a trusted executive search brand.”
Volker Beckers, the Chairman of TGRC is delighted to welcome Chris Flavell, the chairman of Zinc Consultants to the TGRC non-executive advisory committee.
If you have any questions or enquiries regarding the merger, the Green Recruitment Company or Zinc Consultants please contact Stephen Redmond, Group Marketing & Operations Director via stephen@greenrecruitmentcompany.com. For our latest roles or news please visit either www.greenrecruitmentcompany.com or www.zincconsultants.com
