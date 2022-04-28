Multi-Platform Metaverse Kaloscope Collaborates With Aradena for NFT Drop-Series 1

The Gates of Aradena- Kalos Variant (only 15 available during drop)- Kaloscope X Aradena NFT Drop-Series 1

Giving 'Royal Treatment' To Digital Collectors & Exclusive Unlockable Rewards or 'Perkabilities'

This first partnership drop, with Aradena, available to the public, features a lot of utility for staking gamification & customisation & ability to view your assets in mixed reality after mint!” — Kirck Allen, CEO, Kaloscope

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-platform application (Mobile, web, desktop app and wearables) social media metaverse, Kaloscope, bridges both retail and institutional users into the new world of NFTs and Metaverses. Starting their new metaverse journey, Kaloscope has creatively collaborated with medieval fantasy metaverse, Aradena, with the limited edition Kaloscope X Aradena digital collection-giving NFTs the ‘Royal Treatment.’

The drop will feature metaverse spaces, such as the Aradena Throne Room- an exclusive virtual showroom which allows master collectors to project, store, and interact with their favourite Aradena NFT collections though the Kaloscope app. Taking place on the Kaloscope website: www.kaloscope.io under the ‘Marketplace Tab’, there are 600 portals and 600 spaces available. (Only 500 units per NFT are available for the public. )

Pricing of Portals and Space are as follows:

Portals = 55 Matic ($100est.)

Space- 270 Matic ($400est.)

Unlike any other, Kaloscope NFTs ensure real-world utility, with all partnered brands, and hence, this drop of NFTs will include unique metadata associated with an unlockable reward for the user, known as ‘Perkabilities’.

The Perkabilities of the Kaloscope X Aradena Digital Collection are as follows:

View your NFTs in 3D, AR and VR- Integrated with Sketechfab, the worlds leading 3D, AR and VR marketplace Kaloscope uses their API system to allow our holders to temporarily experience their collection in mixed reality before the release of the app.

Aradena Exclusive Airdrops - Kaloscope is a value-driven project rewards long-time holders with exclusive airdrops throughout the year from their favourite NFT projects and brands. By holding one of our NFTs, you’ll be able to receive rare and exclusive items that you’ll be able to use within your metaverse spaces.

NFT Staking Rewards - Earn points and rewards in both the Kaloscope and the Aradena Websites when staking your NFTs. Points can be exchanged for several benefits such as token allocation for whitelisted users, real-world/ metaverse utilities, and many more

Crafting Resources - Resources will also be awarded to collectors who make use of Kaloscope NFTs within their Kaloscope metaverse spaces. Resources can then be used to craft different assets such as accessories within their space like tables, chairs, frames and much more.

Access to exclusive areas within Kaloscope Metaverse - Kaloscope will feature a fully 3D digital metaverse on multiple platforms, where users can explore, interact and earn resources within the platform. Certain regions will require NFTs in order to unlock it. Aradena of course will be part of these exclusive areas.

Important Drop Notes:

Only Metamask Wallets will be allowed to connect into Kaloscope market place

The first 100 editions for both the Aradena space and portals will be reserved for the team, its partners, giveaways, competitions and other events.

Kalos Pass Holders will have priority whitelisting during the drop and 30% of the supply will be reserved for them during pre-sale

Diamond pass holders will get 1-hour early access and gold pass holders will get 45 minutes early access.

Diamond/ Gold passes are available at OpenSea using the official links below:



Diamond Pass Link

Gold Pass Link

The exclusive NFT collection will have their first Drop-Series 1, April 30th, 2022; for pass holders drop will take place at 13:00pm (PT) and 14:00pm (PT) for the public only on Kaloscope.io marketplace (*updated drop time).

For further information, images and interviews with Kaloscope CEO, Kirck Allen, Please Contact PR: Lili Gusto



About Kaloscope

Kaloscope is a social media metaverse managed by Metakalos, a registered business in Dubai with offices in the UK, UAE, and the Philippines.

Kaloscope is developing a multi-platform application (Mobile, web, desktop app, and wearables) social media metaverse consisting of two core elements, the primary aim is to create a first-generation social media platform for NFT collectors to display their digital assets in premium 3D AR, VR and XR environments and enable interactivity with exclusive Kaloscope NFTs and digital accessories. The second aim is to establish a digital economy, whereby users are rewarded for interacting on the platform, completing certain quests, and for holding specific NFTs on an ongoing basis.

Aradena x Kaloscope AMA- NFT Drop & Social Metaverse!