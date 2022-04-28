Three Reasons Why Muscle Activation Technique Needs to be a Part of a Fitness Routine
The fitness professionals at The Houstonian Club believe that the convenience of providing training and recovery services in the same location makes an effective combination to help guests and members perform at optimum levels.
MAT is just one of the recovery services utilized at The Houstonian Club to restore symmetry, improve range of motion and increase muscle strength.
MAT is just one of the recovery services utilized at The Houstonian Club to restore symmetry, improve range of motion and increase muscle strength.

The fitness professionals at The Houstonian Club believe that the convenience of providing training and recovery services in the same location makes an effective combination to help guests and members perform at optimum levels.
— Joel Kupke, certified MAT specialist and personal trainer.
“Through MAT, I bridge the gap between recovery programs and continued athletic activity,” says certified MAT specialist and personal trainer Joel Kupke. “MAT works in conjunction with other disciplines, including physical therapy, to help speed up healing.”
Kupke explains how anyone can benefit from MAT and offers sessions ranging from 30 minutes to one hour to Houstonian Club members and the public.
Who is the ideal candidate for MAT?
MAT can benefit all ages and athletic abilities. It addresses tightness, weakness, and pain through the muscular system and increases athletic performance. It can also help shorten recovery time pre- or post-surgery.
What happens during a MAT session?
During Muscle Activation Technique sessions, multiple areas are examined to identify differences in the range of motion and the location of tightness and imbalance throughout the body. MAT uses a specific test for every muscle in the body to evaluate whether it has sufficient strength compared to the opposite side. If a muscle cannot function optimally, that muscle will have difficulty doing the corrective exercises that are asked of it, resulting in strengthening compensation patterns.
After a muscle has been considered deficient, stimulation to specific points on the insufficient muscle will “wake up” the deficient muscle allowing it to contract better. This enables the muscle to get stronger through corrective exercises.
What are the benefits of MAT?
MAT improves everyday functionality, stability, strength, flexibility, and athletic performance. It also corrects injuries and aids in healing after surgery. By addressing a weakness in the muscle, MAT restores normal body alignment, thereby decreasing pain and reducing the risk of injury.
Photos available here.
# # #
