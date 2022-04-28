Lisa Sinacola, Worldwide Leader at Microsoft, Joins the Execs In The Know 2022 Corporate Advisory Board

I am really looking forward to connecting with my peers on the board as they are some of the sharpest minds in CX.” — Lisa Sinacola, Worldwide Leader at Microsoft

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know (EITK) is pleased to announce the addition of Lisa Sinacola, Worldwide Leader | Modern Life, Gaming and Customer Service - Customer Service and Support at Microsoft, to the company’s 2022 Corporate Advisory Board. Lisa joins an impressive group of 14 other customer experience (CX) leaders representing a range of industries — each a dedicated champion for both their customers and employees.

“I am excited to join the Execs In The Know Advisory Board,” said Lisa of her inclusion in the exclusive group of CX leaders. “I am really looking forward to connecting with my peers on the board as they are some of the sharpest minds in CX. Execs In The Know has created such a unique community for the exchange of new and innovative advancements in CX Strategy.”

Microsoft is an American multinational technology corporation that produces computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Its best-known software products are the Microsoft Windows line of operating systems, the Microsoft Office suite, and the Internet Explorer and Edge web browsers. Its flagship hardware products are the Xbox video game consoles and the Microsoft Surface lineup of touchscreen personal computers.

“Lisa brings a keen sense for how to turn innovative thinking into customer and business success,” said Chad McDaniel, president of Execs In The Know. “We are so grateful to have Lisa join us, and we just know her broad technology and financial management experience will be a massive benefit to our board, as well as the larger EITK community.”

About the Execs In The Know Corporate Advisory Board

The EITK Corporate Advisory Board is a body of customer-driven executives from a variety of verticals representing many of the world’s leading brands. The group’s focus is to provide measurable value to their businesses by delivering customer experience improvements in an efficient and effective manner. This is accomplished by leveraging research data and the experience of a broad network of world-class brands to develop leaders, advocate change, and transform the customer experience. Members work together to identify gaps, key strategies, and industry trends that ultimately enhance EITK Customer Response Summit events, briefings, Know It All “KIA” online community, research, and other content that informs the industry. The cornerstone of the EITK community, the Corporate Advisory Board delivers unrivaled experience and expertise through their involvement in a variety of events, webinars, publications, and philanthropic activities.

Lisa joins the following CX leaders in the formation of the 2022 Execs In The Know Corporate Advisory Board:

– Alice Sesay Pope, Vice President, Device, Digital & Alexa Service, Amazon

– Jared Benesh, Director, Customer Experience Capabilities, H&R Block

– LeAnne Crocker, Director, Customer Care Centers, Oriental Trading Company, Inc - A Berkshire Hathaway Company

– Mike Gathright, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, Hilton

– Jennifer Hanson, Senior Director, Target.com, Target

– Lisa Oswald, Senior Vice President of Customer Service, Travelzoo Inc.

– Sue Morris, Vice President of Global Support, GitHub

– Paul Brandt, Chief Experience Officer, GoodLeap

– Shellie Dow, Vice President of Operations Services, Support, and Stores, Nintendo of America

– Sally McMahon, Senior Vice President of Channel Management and Customer Advocacy, SiriusXM

– Ebrahim Hyder, Vice President of Customer Service, Michael Kors

– Brett Frazer, Vice President, Customer Service, Sunbasket

– Jim Gallagher, Vice President of Customer Care & Fraud, Nordstrom

– Carolyne Truelove, Head of Global Fan Experience, Fanatics



