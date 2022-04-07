Execs in the Know Releases the CX Leaders Trends & Insights: 2021 Corporate Edition Report

CX Leaders Trends & Insights: 2021 Corporate Edition

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know is proud to announce the release of the CX Leaders Trends & Insights: 2021 Corporate Edition report which debuted at the company’s Customer Response Summit event in Clearwater, Florida (March 28–30, 2022). The report was released in both print and digital formats, and it is produced in partnership with Cresta, pioneers of real-time intelligence for customer conversations.

The CX Leaders Trends & Insights: 2021 Corporate Edition report is part of comprehensive CX research series composed of both Consumer and Corporate Editions. The series lead, the 2021 Consumer Edition, was released in October 2021.

The newly released 2021 Corporate Edition report is built upon results from a 90-question survey participated in by nearly 90 CX leaders in November and December of 2021. Survey questions touched on a variety of critical CX topics, including outsourcing, work-from-home (WFH), touchpoints, and CX-related technologies. This new report also includes 10 “Practitioner’s Perspectives,” snapshot analysis from leading CX champions operating at some of the world’s most well-respected brands, as well as a special “Consumer Comparisons” section connecting data points between Consumer and Corporate Editions.

Analysis and insights from this latest research indicate a subtle but profound shift in the focus of CX leaders, with greater emphasis on employee engagement, maximizing hybrid workplaces, and making necessary investments in CX technologies aimed at maximizing program and agent performance. CX leaders are past the point of taking a reactive approach to oncoming market challenges, and swiftly moving along into the “optimizing and retooling” phase.

Key results from this new Corporate Edition report include:

• 66% of survey respondents described the shift to work-from-home as having a “Very Positive” or “Positive” impact on their ability to meet customer needs and expectations

• 71% of survey respondents indicated ongoing internal operational challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic — the primary residual challenge: workforce shortages

• 69% of CX leaders expect “Support Technologies” to be among their top three areas of investment in 2022, with “Recruiting, Hiring, Onboarding, and Training/Coaching” a distant second, at 32%

“We were excited to introduce this entirely new research series last year with the release of the CX Leaders Trends & Insights: 2021 Consumer Edition report,” said Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Execs In The Know. “Now, with the release of this new Corporate Edition report, the CX insights and discoveries have come full circle. Not only does this issue pack tons of insider experiences and perspectives, but it also reveals where CX leaders will be turning their focus to next.”

In addition to the release of the CX Leaders Trends & Insights: Corporate Edition, Execs In The Know has simultaneously released a topics-based research report titled, CX Outsourcing Insights: An Exploration of Current Conditions and Future Changes. You can find downloadable copies of these and other reports within the company’s CX Research Library.

If you’d like to participate in a future CX-related survey, please send a note expressing your interest to Susan McDaniel at Susan@ExecsInTheKnow.com.