Rev. Nikki Darlene Frontz Named Chaplain for United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities

Frontz Steps into Her New Role May 1, 2022

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities (United) is pleased to welcome Rev. Nikki Darlene Frontz as the school’s new part-time seminary chaplain. Her role begins today.

Rev. Frontz’s creativity, experience planning and leading worship with diverse communities, passion for seeking what is possible, and pastoral care abilities make her an excellent choice to serve the United student body and community as United’s new seminary chaplain.

Dean Kyle Roberts, supervisor for the seminary chaplain, states: "I am thrilled that Rev. Frontz has accepted our invitation to become United's chaplain. Rev. Frontz is a gifted leader, a creative thinker, and has extensive experience, including both as a service member for the US Air Force and a pastor of an innovative church in Minneapolis.… Her passion and focused sense of call will be a gift to United and especially to our students."

As chaplain at United, Rev. Frontz will lead worship services with students, faculty, and staff, and provide spiritual leadership and pastoral care to the seminary community.

Rev. Frontz is eagerly anticipating her new ministry as well. “I am excited to join United to serve the students, faculty, staff, and the wider community,” she says, “because I believe in the power of community, creativity, and possibility. United is the kind of place where spirit is moving, and creativity and experimentation is interwoven in the fabric of this community.… I look forward to helping the continued cultivation of the spiritual life of the community with bold love and creativity."

An ordained United Church of Christ minister, Rev. Frontz is the Community and Spiritual Leader serving Solomon’s Porch in Minneapolis. She is also a US Air Force/Minnesota Air National Guard (Religious Affairs) service member in the final stages of becoming a chaplain.

Rev. Frontz earned her master of divinity (specializing in pastoral and spiritual care) in 2016 from Iliff School of Theology in Denver, Colorado. Her bachelor's degree, from the University of Southern Mississippi, is in music (vocal emphasis).

About United

Founded as a welcoming, ecumenical school that embraces all denominations and faith traditions, United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities has been on the cutting edge of progressive theological thought leadership since it was established in 1962. Today, United continues to train leaders who dismantle systems of oppression, explore multifaith spirituality, and push the boundaries of knowledge.

