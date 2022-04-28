McLaughlin Run Road Restriction Extended Next Week in Upper St. Clair

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the restrictions on McLaughlin Run Road (Route 3004) in Upper St. Clair Township, Allegheny County will be extended Monday, May 2 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will continue in the southbound direction on McLaughlin Run Road at the intersection of Lesnett Road. Traffic will be maintained in each direction as four temporary traffic signals will be utilized to guide motorists through the intersection through late May. Crews will continue to build an arch culvert at the intersection.

This $4.67 million project will convert the signalized McLaughlin Run Road and McMillan Road/Lesnett Road intersection into a free-flowing single-lane roundabout. Additional work includes, replacement of two structures, sidewalks and ADA curb cut ramp installation, guide rail and drainage improvements, sign updates, lighting upgrades and pavement marking installation. Traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout the duration of the project. Work will be conducted in nine construction phases. The overall work will conclude in the Fall 2022.

Plum Contracting Inc. is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

