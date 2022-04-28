PennDOT Announces Online Public Meeting for Proposed Improvements Near Thiel College in Greenville, Mercer County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in the online public meeting for proposed improvements to Route 18 and Route 58 near Thiel College in the Borough of Greenville, Mercer County.

The proposed project area includes Route 18 from the intersection of Route 358 to the intersection with Mill Hill Road, and Route 58 from the intersection with Route 18 to East Craig Street.

The project includes improvements at three intersections, including realignments at Route 18 and Route 58, Route 18 and Packard Avenue, and Route 58 and Packard Avenue. Proposed work also includes, new or upgraded sidewalk, curb ramps, driveway entrances, milling and paving, base repair, and signal, drainage and pavement markings updates.

Work is expected to happen in the 2023 to 2024 construction seasons.

A virtual public meeting on the proposal will be held:

Date: Monday, May 16, 2022

Time: 6:00 to 7:30 PM

Platform/Link: Microsoft Teams Live

Pre-registration is not required, and attendees will have an opportunity to give input at the end of the meeting.

Informational board for the project can also be reviewed from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. daily from May 2 to 6 at the Glen Johnson Community Center at Thiel College.

The information on the Route 18-Route 58 Improvement Project, including a handout, short video presentation, digital plans, and an online comment form are also available online. The page will remain active until June 1, 2022 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Chris Boyer-Krantz, at chboyer@pa.gov, or 814-678-7379.

The purpose of the online public meeting is to inform the community of the project status and gather feedback. The plans display is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Chris Boyer-Krantz, PennDOT Project Manager, at chboyer@pa.gov, or 814-678-7379.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

