MBBS in Philippines Enlightening the Students
MBBS IN PHILIPPINESCHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) is an all-India examination for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical colleges across India. The test is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the University Grants Commission of India (UGC).
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was introduced in 2013 with the intention of making a single entrance exam for undergraduate medical admissions across India, replacing various state level exams such as UGC-NET, AIIMS-JEE, COMEDK etc.
This Examination instead of being a Qualifying exam it has become Elimination exam Because 16 lakh Applicants Compete for 80,000 admissions, Every Year this Numbers are only raising. The Best Option to Overcome this Particular Hopeless cases is moving abroad for MBBS which is a Dream for Many Aspirants.
The Philippines is a country that has been accomplishing the goal of universal healthcare for decades. In this pursuit, the Department of Health (DOH) has opened doors to aspiring medical professionals who want to pursue their dream of becoming doctors. To date, there are more than 8,000 qualified applicants who have been admitted in THE BEST MEDICAL COLLEGE and more than 2,000 applicants will be admitted in 2022.
UV Gullas College of Medicine is a private medical institution situated in the city of CEBU. The University is affiliated to the CHED which accredidates the MBBS course in Philippines. The college has been ranked among top 3medical colleges in Philippines by The QS Ranking and Wikipedia. It has also been ranked as one of the best private medical colleges in Philippines by various sources.
University of Visayas was established in 1919 and is a private institution situated at CEBU city Baniland , Cebu has International Airport so students who Study from across the globe can Travel easily.
The Philippines is one of the countries in Southeast Asia with a large number of medical schools. The country has been ranked as the second best place to study medicine in the world.
Medical education in the Philippines is based on a US-style curriculum and is delivered by private, public and church universities. The country has more than 100 medical schools which offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
ADMISSION PROCEDURE.
• The student must be at least 18 years old.
• A high school or 12th or Equivalent Education is required.
• An application form that is completely filled out.
ADVANTAGES OF STUDYING IN UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
• Cutting-edge educational systems with first-rate conveniences, built on the well-established UV Gullas infrastructure
• The UV Gullas College of Medicine offers the best boarding and protection onboard, and the UV Gullas Hostel serves Indian food to students.
• UV Gullas Medical School We may lessen global vulnerability by cooperating with various groups.
• Comprehensive Syllabus and Curriculum, including extensive hands-on experience
• Low learning expenses
• The Gullas College of Medicine strives to provide the most enjoyable medical education available in the Philippines.
• On campus, the UV Gullas College of Medicine has its own Hostel with a Mess.
• The UV Gullas College of Medicine Hostel Rooms are completely equipped and air conditioned.
• The Mess serves South and North Indian cuisine to students three times every day.
FEES STRUCTURE AT UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Students at UV Gullas College of Medicine pay an affordable tuition. The University of the Visayas UV Gullas College of Medicine caters to international students, and it is very handy for Indian students who wish to study Medicine at an affordable cost.
Gullas College of Medicine at UV Gullas Fees may be paid in two instalments, which is quite affordable for Indian students, and they can do so for each semester.
Whereas UV Gullas College of Medicine applications have flexible payment modules that let students to pay their expenses in instalments with no contribution or capitation fees. The training lasts 5 years and 6 months in total. The tuition for the first year is Rs. 6.75 lakh.
Admission requirements to UV Gullas College of Medicine
• The minimum qualifying marks for a student to apply to study MBBS at Gullas College of Medicine are 50%. (aggregate in Physics, Chemistry and Biology).
• Students who want to study MBBS at UV Gullas must also pass the NEET test in India.
• Furthermore, Indian candidates would be required to take NMAT tests in the Philippines before being enrolled to any medical college.
Admissions office for international students at UV Gullas College of Medicine
Indian students seeking UV Gullas College of Medicine Admissions 2021-22 can apply online or in person at the Authorized Admission Office in Chennai Vadapalani.
The UV Gullas College of Medicine Admissions Staff will provide you with enough guidance and will assist you in understanding the extent of studying medicine.
Their employment responsibilities include assisting students with admissions, enrolments, visa interviews, and even transport to and from the course.
ACCREDETIONS OF THE UNIVERSITY
• National Medical Council - NMC
• Commission on Higher Education - CHE
• World Health Organization – WHO
• Medical Board of California – MBC
• Australian Medical Council Limited - AMCL
• World Directory of Medical Schools – WDMS
• Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates – ECFMG
• Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research – FAIMER
Suba Ramesh
EDUCATION ADVISORS FOR PHILIPPHINES
+91 94455 53877
email us here
UV Gullas College of Medicine Curtain Raiser