Miller Nash LLP replaces EOS.Web from SirsiDynix with Soutron
Resulting in simplified law library operations and reduced costsSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International library, archives, information, and knowledge management solutions market leader Soutron Global announces that law firm Miller Nash LLP has replaced legacy system EOS.Web from Sirsi Dynix with Soutron to help simplify their law library operations and reduce costs.
Providing legal research to 150 lawyers in five offices is no easy task for Douglas Hull, Senior Legal Research Analyst for Miller Nash, LLP. In addition to furnishing research materials covering 22 practice areas, Douglas also performs research analysis in 15 different industries for the firm, providing insightful information to keep the firm’s lawyers up to date with the latest legal intelligence.
As a solo librarian, Douglas needed his law library operations to be as simple as possible and was pleased with how easy Soutron was implemented and its ease of use day-to-day. “I needed a product that didn’t require care and feeding,” states Douglas. “With EOS.Web, to accomplish everything was several more steps, and I would often get interrupted part-way through and not get the job done. Soutron is simple to use and everyone at Soutron has been awesome to work with.”
“We have been delighted to welcome Miller Nash to our growing list of legal firms making the switch to Soutron ILS from EOS.Web,” states Tony Saadat, CEO of Soutron and former CEO of EOS International. “With Soutron, a library doesn’t need a person dedicated to maintaining their legal library automation solution, which saves on costs.”
About Soutron Global, Inc.
Soutron Global is a cloud-based Library, Archive, Knowledge, and Information Management Solutions provider dedicated to “Managing Library Transformation.” As a client-driven company with strong award-winning leadership, Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information centers around the globe to transition them to digital technologies with innovative, flexible, easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 30 years we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations. Press Contact: Elizabeth.Kelley@Soutron.com
Tony Saadat
Soutron Global
+1 7602146873
email us here