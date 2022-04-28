Submit Release
News Search

There were 778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,082 in the last 365 days.

Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for March 2022

MACAU, April 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 120 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in March 2022, an increase of 1 year-on-year; number of available guest rooms rose by 8.7% to 39,000. Data on hotel establishments designated for medical observation and self-health monitoring were excluded in the compilation of the results. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms dropped by 24.8 percentage points year-on-year to 30.4% in March on account of a decrease in the number of overnight visitors.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in March reduced by 41.3% year-on-year to 365,000; Mainland guests (269,000) fell by 50.2% while local guests (70,000) increased by 23.6%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests grew by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.8 nights.

In the first quarter of 2022, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments decreased by 4.2 percentage points year-on-year to 40.7%. The number of guests went down by 5.6% year-on-year to 1,372,000, whereas their average length of stay extended by 0.2 night to 1.9 nights.

In March, visitors joining local tours fell by 51.6% year-on-year to 1,700; a total of 2,800 Macao residents purchased outbound services (booking for transport, accommodation and sightseeing tours) through travel agencies, representing a decline of 81.4%. In the first quarter of 2022, number of visitors joining local tours surged by 92.6% year-on-year to 11,000, while that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies dropped by 55.8% to 11,000.

You just read:

Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for March 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.