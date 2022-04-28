Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for March 2022

MACAU, April 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 120 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in March 2022, an increase of 1 year-on-year; number of available guest rooms rose by 8.7% to 39,000. Data on hotel establishments designated for medical observation and self-health monitoring were excluded in the compilation of the results. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms dropped by 24.8 percentage points year-on-year to 30.4% in March on account of a decrease in the number of overnight visitors.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in March reduced by 41.3% year-on-year to 365,000; Mainland guests (269,000) fell by 50.2% while local guests (70,000) increased by 23.6%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests grew by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.8 nights.

In the first quarter of 2022, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments decreased by 4.2 percentage points year-on-year to 40.7%. The number of guests went down by 5.6% year-on-year to 1,372,000, whereas their average length of stay extended by 0.2 night to 1.9 nights.

In March, visitors joining local tours fell by 51.6% year-on-year to 1,700; a total of 2,800 Macao residents purchased outbound services (booking for transport, accommodation and sightseeing tours) through travel agencies, representing a decline of 81.4%. In the first quarter of 2022, number of visitors joining local tours surged by 92.6% year-on-year to 11,000, while that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies dropped by 55.8% to 11,000.