MCX Technologies Corporation Announces Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement Closing Date
MCX Technologies Corporation (TSX:MCX )BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boise, Idaho, April 28, 2022 – MCX Technologies Corporation (TSXV: MCX) (“MCX” or the
“Company”) announces that it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange to complete its non-brokered private placement offering originally announced on February 1, 2022, to raise gross proceeds of up to USD$2.5 million (the “"Offering”"). The Offering consists of issuing up to 25,000,000 common shares of The Company (“Common Shares”) at a price of USD$0.10 per Common Share. The Offering closing date has been extended to May 31, 2022.
The closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of final applicable regulatory approvals, including
approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
For further information:
Christopher Rowlison, CEO
Phone: 1.208.863.6243
Email: ir@mcxtechnologies.io
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address the timing of closing the Offering, final amount raised under the Offering, receipt of regulatory approvals, and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.
Christopher Rowlison
MCX Technologies Corporation
email us here