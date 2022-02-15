MCX Technologies Corrects Typographic Mistake in February 1, 2022 Press Release
MCX Technologies (TSX:MCX)BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCX Technologies Corporation (TSXV: MCX) (“MCX” or the “Company”) issued a press release on February 1, 2022 announcing that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering to raise gross proceeds up to US$2.5 million (the “Offering”). Due to a typographic mistake, the press release indicated that the Offering will consist of issuing up to 20,000,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of US$0.10 per Common Share.
Please note that the Offering will consist of issuing up to 25,000,000 Common Shares of the Company at a price of US$0.10 per Common Share.
The closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of final applicable regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
For further information:
Christopher Rowlison, CEO
Phone: 1.208.863.6243
Email: ir@mcxtechnologies.io
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address the timing of closing the Offering, final amount raised under the Offering, receipt of regulatory approvals, and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.
