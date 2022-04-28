Submit Release
Prime Minister’s meeting with American Jewish Committee

LITHUANIA, April 28 - On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė met with a delegation of the American Jewish Committee to discuss the war in Ukraine and the Russian regime’s efforts to manipulate the public opinion of democratic societies, and to mislead and alienate them on sensitive historical or current social and political issues.

‘I am happy to welcome you here in Lithuania, albeit at a tough time for the region, for Europe, and for the world, with the events developing in our vicinity, reminding us of the darkest pages in history, the memory of which has made us to repeat for decades: ‘Never again’. Still, without being powerless, we must not continue as mere observers either: along with the will of the Ukrainians to defend themselves, the support of democratic countries for Kyiv and the tough sanctions on Russia can and must force it to withdraw. Failing to stop Russia in Ukraine, its military aggression is not likely to stop at the new boundaries drawn by force’, said Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

The Head of Government pointed out that apart from sanctions, armaments and other necessary support to Ukraine, it was important to seek justice in the investigation of crimes against humanity and war crimes, also personal accountability of the perpetrators.

The Leader of the delegation, long-time Chairman of the Committee Robert Harris, noted Lithuania’s consistent and far-sighted position on the threat from Russia, and the Prime Minister thanked, in her turn, the American Jewish Committee for the support shown on historically important issues of Lithuania’s independence and NATO membership.

The American Jewish Committee has been working ever since 1906 to advocate for human rights and combat intolerance, anti-Semitism, and extremism. In March, the Committee officially opened its fifth office in Warsaw for six countries: the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Čekijai, Estijai, Vengrijai, Latvijai, Lietuvai ir Lenkijai.

