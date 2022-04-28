Prime Minister met with the EU Commissioner for Agriculture

LITHUANIA, April 28 - On Wednesday, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė met with the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Agriculture Mr. Janusz Wojciechowski, with whom she discussed the situation in the Community’s agricultural markets in the context of the Russian military invasion into Ukraine, the European Green agenda, the Strategic plan 2023–2027 for Agriculture and Rural Development of Lithuania as well as the support for Ukraine.

‘The agricultural sector across the EU quickly experienced the consequences of the Russian war in Ukraine via the increase in the production costs and disrupted supply chains, yet the EU’s strengths are its self-sufficiency in terms of food security as well as a surplus in trade in agricultural and food products. We must move towards the same direction in order to decrease our dependency on the import of fertilizers and animal feed, and finally we should not forget that by helping Ukraine today we help ourselves to ensure a more secure and stable tomorrow’, said the Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of alternative logistics corridors from/to Ukraine which may also include Lithuania as well as the need for collective efforts by member states to ensure their smooth operation.

The Prime Minister thanked Mr. Wojciechowski for the swift reaction by the European Commission and the package of measures on food security and resilience proposed in the Communication. According to the Prime Minister, the uncertainties in the markets may last, therefore it is important to ensure free trade and proper functioning of the single EU market.

During the meeting, the stresses on sustainable food security laid down in the Lithuanian strategic plan were pointed out, and further agricultural sector resilience to crises as well as climate protection objectives were discussed.