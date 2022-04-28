New Haven Barracks / MV Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B5001205
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 04/28/22, 0356 hours
STREET: VT Route 22A
TOWN: Orwell
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Needham Hill Rd.
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Isaac Ng
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end contact damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 04/28/22 at approximately 0356 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash with possible injury in the area of 35 VT Route 22A in the Town of Orwell. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as Isaac Ng (18) of South Burlington, VT.
Investigation revealed Ng was traveling north on VT Route 22A when he entered a curve in the roadway and was unable to maintain control of his vehicle. Ng's vehicle then exited the northbound lane of VT Route 22A and came to rest approximately 50 feet off the northbound shoulder.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: PENDING
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: N
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
