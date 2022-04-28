New Haven Barracks / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B5001205

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/28/22, 0356 hours

STREET: VT Route 22A

TOWN: Orwell

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Needham Hill Rd.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Isaac Ng

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 04/28/22 at approximately 0356 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash with possible injury in the area of 35 VT Route 22A in the Town of Orwell. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as Isaac Ng (18) of South Burlington, VT.

Investigation revealed Ng was traveling north on VT Route 22A when he entered a curve in the roadway and was unable to maintain control of his vehicle. Ng's vehicle then exited the northbound lane of VT Route 22A and came to rest approximately 50 feet off the northbound shoulder.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: PENDING

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

