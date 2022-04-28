Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Pet Contest at Happy Cuatro Cinco Party
Recruiting for Good sponsors The Sweetest Pet Contest Ever...Yes, I am Spartacus...Best looking Dog with the Sweetest name wins $100 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card #sweetestdogcontest #lovetoshopforgood www.YesIamSpartacus.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to create and fund parties that make a positive impact. The Sweet Pet Party will be on 05/04 at 5 PM.
This year, Recruiting for Good is celebrating Cinco de Mayo differently with The Sweetest Pet Party Ever; Happy Cuatro Cinco.
The Pre-Cinco de Mayo Invite Only Party will be on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 in Santa Monica. Recruiting for Good will sponsor healthy appetizers and doggie treats.
For every drink, bought at party on 5/04/22 between 5-7pm; Recruiting for Good will donate $5 to support Girls Design Tomorrow.
Bring your dog to enter The Sweetest Pet Contest Ever. Recruiting for Good is rewarding The Cutest Dog with The Sweetest Name; $100 Love to Shop for Good Gift Card.
The pet contest will be judged by 10 year old NJ Girl InaMinute (who works on The Sweetest Gigs). Winners wll be announced on May 10th, (one female and one male dog).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder "Bring your happy pets, and sweet human friends...This is The Perfect Party for Adults at Least 21 Years Old Who Love to Make a Positive Impact!"
The pet contest will be judged by 10 year old NJ Girl InaMinute (who works on The Sweetest Gigs). Winners will be announced on May 10th, (one female and one male dog). My dog, Spartacus who passed away two years ago; inspired this sweet contest to learn more visit www.YesIamSpartacus.com
In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com
