Biosimilar Hormones Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 28% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Biosimilar Hormones Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the biosimilar hormones global market size is expected to grow from $1.74 billion in 2021 to $2.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s biosimilar interleukins market outlook the market is expected to reach $6.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 28.1%. The prevalence of deficiencies in growth hormones and metabolic hormones contributes to the market.

The biosimilar hormones market consists of sales of biosimilar hormones by entities that engage in manufacturing biosimilar hormones. These hormones are used when patients have a drop in hormones in their bodies or are unbalanced. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Biosimilar Hormones Market Trends

Global Biosimilar Hormones Market Segments

The Global Biosimilar Hormone Market Is Segmented:

By Type: Teriparatide Biosimilars, Follitropin Alfa Biosimilars, Insulin Biosimilars, Somatropin Biosimilars, Others

By Application: Research and Biotechnology, Diagnostics, Biocatalysts, Therapeutics, Others

By Distribution Channel: Hospital and Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy/ePharmacy, Speciality Clinics

By Geography: The global biosimilar hormones market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biosimilar Hormones Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides biosimilar hormones market overviews, biosimilar interleukins market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global biosimilar hormones market, biosimilar hormones global market share, biosimilar hormones industry market segments and geographies, biosimilar interleukins market trends, biosimilar hormones market players, biosimilar hormones market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Teva Pharmaceutical, Gedeon Richter, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Biocon, Mylan, Sanofi, Sandoz (Novartis), LG Life Sciences, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, and GC Pharma.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

