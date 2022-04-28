A Caregiver Platform for Your Clients and Families April 19, 2022 | 9:36 AM EDT Learn more about Information Session: A Caregiver Platform for Your Clients and Their Families

There are an estimated 4.1 million caregivers in New York State. They provide 2.68 billion hours of unpaid care. Sixty-one percent worry about caring for a loved one. Seventy percent reported at least one mental health symptom during the pandemic. These are just a few of the startling statistics.

The newly enacted state budget includes NYSOFA funding to help your clients and families suffering from these stresses using Trualta, an evidence-based caregiver training and support platform that will be accessible free of charge to all caregivers in New York State.

On May 25 at 11 a.m., please join NYSOFA, the Association on Aging in NY, and Trualta to learn about this caregiver training and support platform. With Trualta, organizations can scale their caregiver programs with expert-led training across critical care competencies for conditions like Alzheimer's, dementia, intellectual and developmental disabilities, diabetes, stroke, and more.

Who Should Attend: caregiver coordinators, case managers, NY Connects staff, Area Agency on Aging staff, kincare providers, Independent Living Center staff, not-for-profits serving older adults, NORC/NNORC staff, faith leaders, programs and services serving younger caregivers.

Click Here to Join Us May 25 on Zoom