FY 2023 State Budget and Aging Services Learn more about FY 2023 State Budget Includes Unprecedented Support for Aging Service Programs and Innovations

FY 2023 State Budget and Aging Services

Last Updated: April 20, 2022

Building on Governor Kathy Hochul’s State-of-the-State agenda and Executive Budget, the newly enacted Fiscal Year 2023 State Budget – approved by the Legislature and signed into law in early April 2022 – advances New York’s longstanding commitment to Age-Friendly principles and supports for older adults.

This includes direct support for programs delivered by the state’s network of 59 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and their nearly 1,200 community partners. The budget also invests in several NYSOFA innovations to help caregivers, provide tools for older adults to remain independent, and combat social isolation.

More broadly, the budget additionally authorizes the Governor’s visionary proposed State Master Plan for Aging, which is a deliberate process and plan to support individuals of all ages by promoting several core "livability" goals across all areas of health care policy. As we reported in our March edition of Inside NYS Aging, this soon-to-be-implemented process is a next, important stage of our decade-long collaborative work under the umbrella of New York’s Prevention Agenda and Health Across All Policies approach, as well as New York’s corresponding designation as the first Age-Friendly State in the nation.

