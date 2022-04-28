Submit Release
Inside NYS Aging: Issue 3 (May 2022) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 3 (May 2022)

ACL Features NYSOFA in Q&A on Pandemic Innovations, Partnerships 

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen was featured in a Q&A article with the U.S. Administration for Community Living (ACL) on "Lessons from the Network: How New York’s Aging Network Used Innovation and Partnerships to Respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic." 

In the Q&A, Olsen discusses how NYSOFA has been responding to the many challenges created by the pandemic, the important role of partnerships, innovative programs to combat social isolation, efforts to increase vaccine and testing access, and the future of aging services in New York.    

The New York State Adult Day Services Association (NYSADSA) is seeking assistance from Social Adult Day Services (SADS) programs, Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), and their network partners on an important program survey that will inform future policy supports. Learn more.

