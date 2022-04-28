Air Filter Media Market Trend Of Nanofibers Helps In Increasing Product Efficiency

Air Filter Media Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filter media manufacturers are increasingly using nanofibers or nano-coating on the filter media to increase the efficiency of dust separation, shaping the air filter media market outlook. For instance, Mann + Hummel, a manufacturer of filter and filter media has developed nanofiber coated filter media for highly effective separation of fine particles and efficiency of up to 99.99%. This filter is used in commercial vehicle air filters. Similarly, AWA Paper & Technological developed Nanowoven, a base filter media that is combined with a nanofiber web and this helps in capturing extremely fine carbon dust efficiently and it also increases the service life of the filter.

The decrease in the quality of air globally expected to contribute to the air filter media market growth during the forecast period. Air pollution causes dangerous health problems such as cardiovascular, respiratory diseases, and cancers. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency’s national ambient air quality standards, exposure to very fine particulate matter known as PM2.5 is considered safe as long as the person breathes an average of 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air or less per day. According to the air filter media market overview, the decrease in the quality of air globally boosted the demand for air filters or purifiers and this, in turn, drives the market for air filter media during the period.

The global air filter media market size is expected to grow from $3.85 billion in 2021 to $3.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The air filter media market is expected to reach $4.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Major players covered in the global air filter media industry are 3M, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, AIM Nonwovens And Interiors Private Limited, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Clean & Science, Elta Group, Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), HVDS, Johns Manville, and Lydall.

TBRC’s global air filter media market analysis report is segmented by type into nonwoven fabrics, fiberglass, filter paper, by grade into HEPA, MERV, ULPA, by application into HVAC, air purifier, face mask, APC, industrial manufacturing, transportation, by end-user into food and beverage, metal and mining, chemical, pharmaceutical, power generation, other.

Air Filter Media Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Nonwoven Fabrics, Fiberglass, Filter Paper), By Grade (HEPA, MERV, ULPA), By Application (HVAC, Air Purifier, Face Mask, APC, Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation), By End-User (Food & Beverage, Metal & Mining, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Power Generation, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a air filter media market overview, forecast air filter media market size and growth for the whole market, air filter media market segments, geographies, air filter media market trends, air filter media market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

