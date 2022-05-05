Güralp Systems Ltd. selected by China Earthquake Administration to supply 300 full system seismic stations
Güralp is proud to be the only manufacturer providing both the seismic sensors and the digitisers for this large scale project.READING, WEST BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK business, Güralp Systems Ltd, a leading global provider of seismic monitoring instrumentation and solutions, has been awarded a contract to supply 300 3T-120 Posthole broadband seismometers and 300 Minimus+ seismic digitisers to the China Earthquake Administration (CEA). Güralp Systems is the only supplier selected to provide both the sensor and the digitiser for this large scale project which required comprehensive third party qualification testing as part of the public tender.
The 300 systems will be deployed across Northeast and Southern Chinese provinces in permanent, low-noise installations as part of a project to increase understanding of the complex and varied crustal and tectonic regimes in the region.
The 3T-120 Posthole is a variation of the original triaxial, broadband weak-motion 3T seismometer, developed over 35 years ago, that offers superior monitoring capability in sub-surface environments or areas liable to flooding. Minimus+ is an advanced, 8=channel, 24-bit seismic digitiser with sophisticated data processing and software communication capabilities.
Güralp’s distributor in China, Lanwair (Beijing) Exploration Technology Co., Ltd, (www.lanwair.com) provided extensive support with the tender process and will be providing training and acceptance support to CEA as part of the contract, with initial deliveries scheduled to commence in the latter half of 2022.
Neil Watkiss, Commercial Director, Güralp Systems commented:
“Having supplied more than a thousand 3T’s in China over the last 20 years, we are delighted that CEA have demonstrated such clear confidence in our instrumentation and in our manufacturing capabilities for a project of this significance. Furthermore, with the decision to complement the 3T with the Minimus digitiser on this occasion, it is yet another fine example of the success that the Minimus digitiser family and associated Discovery software is having within the market.”
ENDS
ABOUT GÜRALP SYSTEMS LTD
Güralp Systems (www.guralp.com) is a leading global provider of sophisticated seismic monitoring solutions used to understand natural seismological events such as earthquakes, aftershocks and volcanos, as well as induced seismic events, or seismic signals, resulting from human activity.
Our solutions are used in research, civil, energy and industrial applications to increase understanding, optimise processes and to protect people and the environment. Our equipment is installed in all major ocean basins and across all continents worldwide.
Headquartered in Reading, in the UK, we have been operating for more than 35 years and have established a global network of distributors who provide local customer support and sales services.
Emma Seymour
Güralp Systems Ltd
+44 7769 350343
email us here