Tough METCASE UNIDESK Enclosures For Desktop And Wall-Mount Electronics

Electronics designers are specifying METCASE’s tough UNIDESK aluminium enclosures for desktop and wall-mount applications too challenging for plastic housings.

BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These robust sloping-front enclosures are ideal for office systems, point-of-sale, medical devices, industrial/machine control, security, access control and many other types of electronics and electro-technical terminals.

Smart, modern UNIDESK has a large front panel (accessory) that is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad. The flat rear panel can be machined to create apertures for connectors, switches and power inlets. The base has pre-punched PCB fixing points.

UNIDESK can be supplied with or without an IP 54 sealing gasket in three standard widths (7.87”, 11.81” and 15.74”) – creating three standard sizes from 7.87” x 7.87” x 4.01” to 15.74” x 7.87” x 4.01”. Custom widths are easy to manufacture thanks to UNIDESK’s smart design.

There are two standard colors: light gray (RAL 7035) and black (RAL 9005). Custom colors are also available (at no premium if an ‘always in stock’ color is specified). METCASE supplies UNIDESK pre-assembled with four non-slip rubber feet and stainless steel M3 Torx T10 and MS M3 Pozidriv fixings.

Accessories include front panels, wall mounting kits, a PCB mounting kit, and M3 PCB/panel fixing screws.

METCASE can supply all its enclosures fully customized. Services include bespoke sizes, custom front panels, CNC machining, fixings and inserts, painting/finishing and photo-quality digital printing of graphics, legends and logos.

Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
