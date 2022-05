Tough METCASE UNIDESK Enclosures For Desktop And Wall-Mount Electronics

UNIDESK - tough, modern and ergonomic aluminum sloping front instrument enclosures Optional UNIDESK mounting kit for fitting the unit to walls, machines, bulkheads etc. METCASE can supply the UNIDESK in custom lengths and fully modified with holes, cutouts, digital printing and custom colors.

Electronics designers are specifying METCASE’s tough UNIDESK aluminium enclosures for desktop and wall-mount applications too challenging for plastic housings.

UNIDESK is perfect when a plastic sloping front enclosure will not be tough enough” — Sean Bailey

BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, May 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- These robust sloping-front enclosures are ideal for office systems, point-of-sale, medical devices, industrial/machine control, security, access control and many other types of electronics and electro-technical terminals. Smart, modern UNIDESK has a large front panel (accessory) that is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad. The flat rear panel can be machined to create apertures for connectors, switches and power inlets. The base has pre-punched PCB fixing points.UNIDESK can be supplied with or without an IP 54 sealing gasket in three standard widths (7.87”, 11.81” and 15.74”) – creating three standard sizes from 7.87” x 7.87” x 4.01” to 15.74” x 7.87” x 4.01”. Custom widths are easy to manufacture thanks to UNIDESK’s smart design.There are two standard colors: light gray (RAL 7035) and black (RAL 9005). Custom colors are also available (at no premium if an ‘always in stock’ color is specified). METCASE supplies UNIDESK pre-assembled with four non-slip rubber feet and stainless steel M3 Torx T10 and MS M3 Pozidriv fixings.Accessories include front panels, wall mounting kits, a PCB mounting kit, and M3 PCB/panel fixing screws. METCASE can supply all its enclosures fully customized . Services include bespoke sizes, custom front panels, CNC machining, fixings and inserts, painting/finishing and photo-quality digital printing of graphics, legends and logos.

UNIDESK Terminal Enclosures