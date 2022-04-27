Submit Release
Four Science Students Receive Environmental Excellence Awards from Illinois EPA

ILLINOIS, April 27 - SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois EPA presented Environmental Excellence Awards to four Illinois students at the State Science Exposition. The competition was hosted by the Illinois Junior Academy of Science at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The Environmental Excellence Award focuses on projects that promote and enhance the protection and care of the environment. Four projects were selected for recognition. Students whose projects were recognized for the Environmental Excellence Award received a medal and certificate. The winners are:

Caitlin Tully from St. Jude Catholic School in New Lenox Project Title: Acid Rain, It's A Pain! Project Category: Botany

Lee Buell from Niles North High School in Skokie Project Title: Creation of an Energy Harvesting Tile That Could Be Implemented Locally Project Category: Engineering

Ashton Ryan from Rochester High School in Rochester Project Title: Zooplankton Studies in Lentic Ecosystems - Phase VI: Vertical Migration Project Category: Environmental Science

Nicole Sandu from Lane Tech College Prep in Chicago Project Title: Effect of Phytoremediation on Eutrophication Project Category: Environmental Science

The Illinois Junior Academy of Science provides students with insight into the problems and methods of thinking that are particular to the scientist but applicable to other occupations. The curriculum includes information concerning new investigations and discoveries in science and an understanding of the science-produced equipment used.

Criteria for the Environmental Excellence Award include issues such as addressing the prevention of pollution, the remediation of air, land, or water, or analyzing the effect of pollution on our environment. Illinois EPA representatives served as judges.

