Southeast Asia’s 1st NFT trading platform launched in VN

VIETNAM, April 27 - HCM CITY — A non-fungible token trading platform, OpenLive NFT Marketplace, was inaugurated in HCM City on Monday.

Developed under the OpenLive project, it is the first digital technology platform in Southeast Asia to exchange, buy and sell NFT assets.

OpenLive is not just an NFT digital asset trading platform, but will also help conserve Việt Nam’s cultural heritage as blockchain digital technology helps to convert works of art into digital assets that are unique and belong to only one owner on the internet.

There, the digital works will be kept and preserved forever.

The launch of OpenLive NFT Marketplace comes at a time when collecting, buying and selling digital art is becoming a trend.

The NFT market in Southeast Asia is flourishing. This can be seen in the successful transactions of the images of the ‘Lucky apricot flower’ for US$23,000 and ‘Trịnh Văn Quyết FLC’ for nearly $17,000.

At the launch, OpenLive signed agreements with 30 domestic and foreign partners.

A spokesperson and music producer Nguyễn Hoàng Duy said he was very pleased that the Vietnamese art scene has come closer to 5.0 technology.

The appearance of OpenLive NFT would elevate the artistic and creative products of individuals and organisations globally, he said.

The OpenLive NFT Marketplace platform has also become a bridge between the Vietnamese cultural identity and the world. — VNS

 

 

