National Power Development Plan VIII paves way for renewable energy

VIETNAM, April 28 - Solar energy pannels and wind turbines. — Photo diendandoanhnghiep.vn

HÀ NỘI — The National Power Development Plan for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision towards 2045 (PDP VIII), has taken into account the replacement of coal-fired power projects and those that are still pending, heard a meeting of the State Appraisal Council.

Speaking at the meeting, held in Hà Nội on Tuesday under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên said the plan also targets a balance in electricity generation between regions and encourages the development of other fuels like hydrogen and ammonia.

Dr. Ngô Tuấn Kiệt, Director of the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology, said data on wind power, both offshore and onshore, have been updated in the plan. However, the updated figures from international organisations are not enough and it still requires exclusive studies and assessments.

With the inclusion of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), the plan has opened up opportunities for the development of wind power, especially offshore wind power, according to Associate Prof. Dr. Phạm Hoàng Lương.

He stressed the need for Việt Nam to soon set out a national marine space planning scheme by 2045 which stipulates the sustainable management and use of the marine space to serve economic activities.

Closing the meeting, Deputy PM Thành expressed his approval for assessments of the State Appraisal Council that PDP VIII has been prepared thoroughly and scientifically.

The plan has also been sketched out in line with Resolution No. 55 of the Politburo on the national energy development strategy by 2030 with a vision towards 2045, he said.

Under the plan, the national power capacity from now until 2030 would be 146,000 megawatts (MW), 35,000 MW less than the amount in the previous version, he said, noting that it aims to cut coal-fired power and increase renewable energy.

The Deputy PM assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and other ministries and agencies to collect opinions of the council and finalise the draft plan, which should be submitted to the PM for approval in May.

Mechanisms and policies, except for legal regulations, should not be integrated in the draft plan, he said, asking the MoIT to develop an implementation scheme under a set roadmap. — VNS