Hawkins County Man Arrested for Tax Evasion

CHURCH HILL - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Frank Wayne Tipton for tax evasion. Special agents arrested Tipton , 56, at his residence on Tuesday. Bond was set at $10,000.

On April 11, 2022, the Hawkins County Grand Jury indicted Tipton on two felony counts of tax evasion. The indictments allege Tipton provided false and fraudulent information to the Hawkins County Clerk’s Office regarding his registration of two boats.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. "These indictments underscore the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

If convicted, Tipton could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion.

The department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Dan Armstrong’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2021 fiscal year, it collected $18.4 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###