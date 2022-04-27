Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Welcomes Students from St. Therese School to Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, was pleased to welcome eighth grade students from St. Therese School of Platte County to the Missouri Capitol. The students met with Sen. Luetkemeyer as part of their annual field trip to Jefferson City.
“It’s always a pleasure to meet with the students of St. Therese School and welcome them to the Capitol and answer their questions about the Missouri Legislature,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said.
