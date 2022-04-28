Pesticides Industry Meetings Cover Updated Rules

NASHVILLE –The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Pesticide Section will host three virtual industry meetings on May 16, 2022.

The meetings are open to the public to attend via an internet-based teleconferencing system. There is no cost to participants. Instructions on how to join are below.

Pesticide Section staff will cover recently updated Pesticide Rules. Pesticides Inspectors and industry members are encouraged to participate. Questions will be fielded throughout each meeting.

Meeting outline and how to join is as follows:

May 16 – East Tennessee, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. CDT

Microsoft Team link to join on computer or mobile app:

Click here to join the meeting

Click the Raise Hand button to be recognized

May 16 – Middle Tennessee, 9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. CDT

Microsoft Team link to join on computer or mobile app:

Click here to join the meeting

Click the Raise Hand button to be recognized

May 16 – West Tennessee, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. CDT

Microsoft Team link to join on computer or mobile app:

Click here to join the meeting

Click the Raise Hand button to be recognized

For more information, contact Kathy Booker, pesticide administrator for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Consumer and Industry Services Division at 615-837-5133 or kathy.booker@tn.gov.