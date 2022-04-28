Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,113 in the last 365 days.

Pesticides Industry Meetings Cover Updated Rules

NASHVILLE –The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Pesticide Section will host three virtual industry meetings on May 16, 2022.

The meetings are open to the public to attend via an internet-based teleconferencing system. There is no cost to participants. Instructions on how to join are below.

Pesticide Section staff will cover recently updated Pesticide Rules. Pesticides Inspectors and industry members are encouraged to participate. Questions will be fielded throughout each meeting.

Meeting outline and how to join is as follows:

May 16 – East Tennessee, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. CDT

Microsoft Team link to join on computer or mobile app:

Click here to join the meeting

Click the Raise Hand button to be recognized 

May 16 – Middle Tennessee, 9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. CDT

Microsoft Team link to join on computer or mobile app:

Click here to join the meeting

Click the Raise Hand button to be recognized 

May 16 – West Tennessee, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. CDT

Microsoft Team link to join on computer or mobile app:

Click here to join the meeting

Click the Raise Hand button to be recognized 

For more information, contact Kathy Booker, pesticide administrator for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Consumer and Industry Services Division at 615-837-5133 or kathy.booker@tn.gov.

 

You just read:

Pesticides Industry Meetings Cover Updated Rules

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.