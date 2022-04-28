Psychic Medium Kimberly Wagenmakers to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MENIFEE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our loved ones are never truly gone. They are only an arm’s length away to lean on and talk to. Our loved ones in spirit will give us signs when we are ready.

Kimberly Wagenmakers is a Psychic Medium Empath and Healer that helps rescue, restore and balance energy for Harmony.

“People tell me that I walk into their life and change it for the better,” says Kimberly. “Down here everything's confused and chaotic. Everybody's struggling with one thing or another, but from what I've learned, I am safe wherever spirit puts me.”

Kimberly says she knew from a very young age that she was different. She could hear spirits, but she tried to hide her gifts and suppress them. Her devotion to being a psychic medium began after the loss of her son.

“He was my home. He was my family. We had an incredible connection,” recalls Kimberly. “I knew I had gifts my whole life. When I let him go, everything I'd been holding back flooded open. I thought, ‘I'm going to be me from now on. This is what he would want. This was his purpose.’”

Today, Kimberly communicates with spirits in transition after their passing. She is certified through renowned psychic Lisa Williams’s mediumship mentorship certification program.

“Spirit pushes me all around the world, wherever it needs me to go,” says Kimberly. “I'm a different kind of medium. I use humor. I'm just raw and unfiltered. It's what makes me so genuine. People have tried to change me because they think I should be more professional, but my clients love how I do what I do and who I am because I give it to them straight and honest. I’m just following spirit.”

Through her abilities, Kimberly has helped many people recover from their loss and brokenheartedness.

“I'm very empathic, and sensitive. I genuinely care,” says Kimberly. “So when people come to me and they're broken, there's nothing better than making them feel good. I’m changing their whole dynamic from sadness, grief and anger to calm and peace and confidence.”

Kimberly says she is most grateful for the trust her clients place in her.

“It is rewarding, because I know that I've helped somebody. It's just such a gift,” says Kimberly. “Spirit will always take care of me for doing a good job.”

Close Up Radio will feature Kimberly Wagenmakers in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on May 2nd at 3pm EDT and with Jim Masters on May 9th at 3pm EDT

For more information, visit www.kimberlywagenmakers.com