Submit Release
News Search

There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,080 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser to Make a Summer 2022 #DCIsOpen Announcement

(Washington, DC) Today, on Tuesday, April 26, at 12 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join students and staff at Ballou High School to make a Summer 2022 #DCIsOpen announcement.

When: 

Tuesday, April 26, at 12 pm  *Press should plan to arrive and set up by 11:30 am*

Who: 

Mayor Muriel Bowser Willie Jackson, Principal, Ballou High School Ballou Marching Band  

Where:

Ballou High School 3401 4th Street SE *Closest Routes: A2, A6, A7, A8, W1* *Closest Bikeshare Station: Mississippi Avenue & 4th Street SE*

Press interested in attending the event are required to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To request a live feed of the event, please email [email protected]. To view the event online, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

 

You just read:

Mayor Bowser to Make a Summer 2022 #DCIsOpen Announcement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.