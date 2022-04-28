Mayor Bowser Awards $3.57 Million to Support Organizations Providing Summer Programming to District Youth

(Washington, DC) Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn announced that 43 nonprofit youth-serving organizations have been awarded a total of $3.57 million in grants for the Summer Strong 2022 Grant Competitions from the Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes (OST Office). These funds will support more than 2,700 young people ages 5-18 years old with access to summer programming.

“All District youth should be able to access a high-quality program tailored to their needs, interests, and passions during the summer months, regardless of where they live,” said Mayor Bowser. “We want all young people to have access to fun and engaging activities while they’re out of school and this is one more way we’re making that happen.”

The selected organizations offer programming in a variety of topic areas including academic support, career readiness, dance, athletics, mentoring, music, tutoring, and so much more. The following 43 organizations will receive funding in the Summer of 2022:

Amy Jacques Garvey Institute

Angels of Hope Ministries Inc.*

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington (BGCGW)

Children’s Defense Fund

Children’s Legacy Theatre

City Gate Inc

D.O.L.L.S & DREAMS INC*

Dance Makers, Inc.

Day Eight*

DC Independent Film Festival*

DC Strings Workshop

Education Plus 2

Faith for the City Inc.

Fihankra Akoma Ntoaso (FAN)

Friendship Public Charter School

George Washington University

Girls Inc of the Washington Metropolitan Area

Global Kids Inc.

GOODProjects*

Horizons Greater Washington

Judah Project

Latin American Montessori Bilingual Public Charter School*

Leaders of Tomorrow Youth Center Inc

Life Pieces To Masterpieces Inc.

Life Success Center for Children, Youth and Families*

Living Classrooms of the National Capital Region

Many Languages One Voice (MLOV)

Mission First Housing Group*

Neighborhood Associates Corporation

Open Goal Project

Oye Palaver Hut

Positive Focus Foundation*

Protestant Episcopal Cathedral Foundation

Statesmen Preparatory Academy for Boys*

Sterling Freedom School - The National Center for Children and Families

Student-Athletes Organized to Understand Leadership

The House Inc.

Thurgood Marshall Academy Public Charter High School

Tumaini DC Inc.

Two Rivers Public Charter School

Uniting Our Youth*

Varrick Freedom School - The National Center for Children and Families

Young Women’s Christian Association National Capital Area (YWCA NCA)

*New grantee

Since October 2017, the OST Office has worked to improve the quality of OST programs in the District by facilitating workshops that improve the skills of youth development professionals and supporting capacity building within organizations. The OST Office leads the Learn24 network, which consists of OST programs, government agencies, the Commission on Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes, the Institute for Youth Development, and other key stakeholders that are committed to ensuring all District youth have access to quality OST programming.

