Chronicles Group, Inc, Renowned Environmentalist Group, Releasing California Watershed Healing Sequel Documentary

James "Jim" Thebaut, President/Founder, Executive Producer/Director

California's Watershed Healing documentary was designed to establish the reality of current conditions of the forest and to also present suggested viable solution to be immediately implemented.” — Jim Thebaut

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California's Watershed documentary was made and released by Jim Thebaut's Chronicles Group Inc. in 2019, and it was broadcast on PBS stations across California and the United States, as well as presented at other venues. The goal was to define a watershed for the audience, focusing on its critical National Security significance to the economy, agriculture, and industries, as well as to present the reality of the climate crisis, drought, and why the horrors of wildfires (including the Paradise Fire) are occurring, as well as the critical dire conditions of the forest and their impact on everyone's health and well-being.

Check out the new trailer for California Watershed's Healing documentary: https://vimeo.com/721597803

"California's Watershed's Healing documentary sequel was created to present the threat of climate change, wildfires, and inaction by public agencies which is causing threats to California's food and water security, the economy of the state, and the national security of the United States," states Jim Thebaut.

A sequel to the 2019 film, which ran for 26 minutes and 46 seconds, is currently in the works. The new 2022 Healing documentary sequel's goal will be to emphasize the watershed's crucial importance and current forest conditions, as well as the implications of further neglect, and offer concrete possible remedies. It will be released in the following 30 to 40 days and will focus on the Sierra Nevada Mountains watershed. The video will offer concrete answers to the situation as it develops.

Thebaut continues, "California's Watershed Healing documentary was designed to establish the reality of current conditions of the forest and to also present suggested viable solution to be immediately implemented."

The project is expected to be screened in several regional venues in Southern California and Fresno, the Bay Area, and the Sacramento region upon its release, as well as in Washington, DC in early 2023 for members of Congress and staffers at the Capitol Visitor Center. The Chronicles Group will also look for a viable distributor to sign a distribution arrangement with.

"The watershed is a vital component of California's economy, which is interlinked and linked to the United States and the rest of the world. It is the foundation for the state's water supply, which is critical to its far-reaching businesses and food security. The current state of the watershed is evidently grave, and unless fast measures are taken, the United States' national security would be jeopardized. California's Watershed Healing, a documentary by Chronicles Group, emphasizes this point.," concludes Thebaut.