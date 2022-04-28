May 2022 Heavy Equipment, Truck and Tool Consignment Auctions set by Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers announces their second quarter heavy equipment and truck consignment auction on Friday, May 6.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces their second quarter heavy equipment and truck consignment auction on Friday, May 6 at 10 am according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“This second quarter equipment and truck auction includes consignments from City of Amarillo, XCEL Energy, Municipalities, US Bankruptcy Courts, Banks, Credit Unions, Corporations, Companies, Individual Consigners and others,” said Assiter. “The Quarterly Assiter Heavy Equipment Auctions have become a go to event for the purchase and sale of construction and farm equipment, trucks and other items. Don’t get caught short this spring. Make plans to bid and purchase equipment and don’t be caught short this summer.
New are the Online Only Quarterly Small Equipment & Tools Auctions. The next one is scheduled on May 15 and will feature Small Equipment, Contractors Equipment, Power Tools, Personal Property & More. Visit Assiter.com for more information about this auction.
Call for consignment information. Contact us now for maximum advertising exposure. For more information about consigning to these auctions or the quarterly auctions in general, call Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.Assiter.com.
The May 6 auction features heavy equipment, contractor equipment, vehicles, trucks, recreational vehicles, agricultural machinery, trailers, and much more.
Consignments include: Tools, Light Equipment & Construction Support Light Equipment, Shop Equipment, Welders / Welding Supplies, Autos, Pickups, SUVs, & Vans, Box Trucks, Bucket Trucks, Buses, Refuse Trucks, Utility Trucks, Recreational Vehicles, Boats, Fifth Wheel Trailers, Trailers, Aerial Lifts, Brooms & Sweepers, Excavators, Forklifts / Telehandlers, Skid Steers, Equipment Attachments / Buckets, Farm Machinery, Implements, & Livestock Equipment, Tractors, Collector Cars, Automotive Parts, Landscaping / Lawn & Garden Equipment and more.
The auction is conveniently located at the Assiter Auctioneers Auction Facility at 16650 Interstate 27, Canyon, TX 79015 which is on the West side of Interstate 27 between Amarillo and Canyon, Texas.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
For information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, which specializes in the sale of classic and collector cars, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com or call (844.398.6630) for more information.
About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.
About Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions
Headquarters in Canyon, Texas, Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions came from change and the desire to see change. Not changes in what matters most like the relationships that are cultivated over years of converging at classic and collectible events but the change to see better service and create a better experience for the classic and collectible seller, buyer and spectator. Improving the Selling Experience is a goal at Freedom. Making the buying experience even more exciting and enjoyable is always on our minds along with bringing in new fans and collectors into our Freedom family. Moreover, we remain dedicated to providing unparalleled service for people who have entrusted us with their valued assets, their families and their time. That’s who Freedom Car Auctions is and who we will always strive to be. For more information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com or call 844.398.6630.
