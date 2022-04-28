Wencor and Turkish Technic Announce Multi-Year Parts Agreement
Wencor will provide consumable and expendable (C&E) parts to support Turkish Technic’s maintenance operations.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA, USA, April 28, 2022
Wencor, LLC and Turkish Technic, Inc. have announced the signing of a multi-year parts agreement, whereas, Wencor will provide consumable and expendable (C&E) parts to support Turkish Technic’s maintenance operations. The parties held a signature ceremony during MRO Americas in Dallas, Texas.
Wencor and Turkish Technic have enjoyed a long-standing relationship of over 30 years. This agreement will continue to enhance the partnership, permitting the parties to work together to accurately forecast, efficiently supply, and quickly respond to the expanding supply chain requirements in today’s aerospace market, allowing for best-in class customer service. Wencor will support the agreement through its worldwide stocking facilities with local oversight from its Istanbul office.
On the signing of the new contract the CTO of Turkish Technic, Yasin Birinci stated that: “As a leading MRO with decades of experience in the market, we value strategic partnerships that allow us to best serve our customers. Therefore, we are happy to extend our long-standing partnership further with Wencor. The C&E parts agreement will allow both parties to dynamically meet fast-changing demand of today’s global aviation. We will continue to operate as a one-stop solution center for the aircraft and component maintenance needs of our customers.”
“We are excited to expand the relationship that we have had for many years with Turkish Technic and their growing maintenance organization. In support of their growth, we are proud to partner and provide on-time innovative solutions that will enable reliability, availability, and cost efficiencies,” said Wencor CEO, Shawn Trogdon. “Wencor is looking forward to the opportunity to support Turkish Technic and their customers for years to come.”
Turkish Technic is one of the world’s leading aviation services providers, with comprehensive maintenance, repair, overhaul, modification and reconfiguration services performed by highly qualified workforce from around the world. Turkish Technic supports aircraft operators and owners globally with encompassing component pooling, design, certification, and production services.
About Wencor, LLC
Wencor has been a trusted partner in aerospace and defense for over 60 years, offering CMM and DER repairs, PMA and an extensive network of distribution solutions to help make flights safer and more cost effective. Wencor provides innovated aviation solutions to its customers through increased availability, improved reliability and cost containment efforts. We support most of the commercial airlines, repair stations and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates Absolute Aviation Services, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Aerospace Coatings International, Fortner Engineering & Manufacturing, PHS/MWA Aviation Services, Silver Wings Aerospace, Soundair Aviation Services, ASC Industries and Kitco Defense. Wencor is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Utah, Florida, Washington, California, Alabama, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Istanbul. For more information, please visit wencor.com and join Wencor on LinkedIn.
About Turkish Technic Inc.
Turkish Technic (IATP: TKT), an association of Turkish Airlines group companies (Istanbul Stock Exchange: THYAO), is one of the world’s leading aviation services providers, where comprehensive maintenance, repair, overhaul, modification and reconfiguration services are performed with a highly qualified workforce of 9.000 staff within Istanbul Ataturk Airport, Sabiha Gokcen Airport and Istanbul Airport facilities on two separate continents. Aside from its engineering and maintenance activities, Turkish Technic supports aircraft operators and owners globally with encompassing component pooling, design, certification and production services.
