KGB Aviation Services Kevin Bayls of KGB Aviation Solutions and Menzo van der Beek of Fokker Services Group at Aviation Week's MRO Americas

Fokker Services Group selects the KGB Aviation SkyLog-25 Recorder for Retrofit Programs

We are honored to collaborate with Fokker Services Group to expand access to SkyLog-25 and SkyLog-25A across its global customer base.” — Maria Balys, President, KGB Aviation

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KGB Aviation Solutions Announces Commercial Agreement with Fokker Services Group Fokker Services Group selects the KGB Aviation SkyLog-25 Recorder for Retrofit ProgramsKGB Aviation Solutions today announced a commercial agreement with Fokker Services Group to supply its next generation SkyLog-25 and SkyLog-25A, fully certified 25-hour flight data and cockpit voice recorders engineered specifically for modern retrofit and forward-fit applications.Designed for seamless integration and long-term supportability, the SkyLog-25 and SkyLog-25A provide operators with high-reliability, cost-efficient replacements for aging recorder systems increasingly affected by obsolescence, rising maintenance costs, and limited parts availability.Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, SkyLog-25 and SkyLog-25A are the lightest ED-112A 25-HR recorders on the market. Allowing basic maintenance laptops to the used for downloading and live data monitoring enables low operational costs and faster access to recorded data.“We are honored to collaborate with Fokker Services Group to expand access to SkyLog-25 and SkyLog-25A across its global customer base,” said Maria Balys, President of KGB Aviation Solutions. “This partnership underscores our mutual focus on innovation, operational efficiency, and measurable cost savings for aircraft operators. SkyLog-25 and SkyLog-25A represent the next evolution in recorder technology, and I am immensely proud of the dedicated team behind their success.”“As legacy recorder fleets age, operators face escalating maintenance costs and significant obsolescence challenges,” said Menzo van der Beek, Co-CEO of Fokker Services Group. “KGB Aviation Solutions offers a highly competitive, fully certified, and technically flexible path forward. SkyLog-25 and SkyLog-25A align perfectly with our commitment to providing customers with future-proof, reliable solutions. We look forward to deploying this capability across multiple platforms.”About KGB Aviation Solutions LLCKGB Aviation Solutions specializes in the manufacturing of Flight Data Recorder (FDR), Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), data downloading devices and analysis. With over 18 years of expertise in FDR/CVR data analysis, the company delivers advanced solutions that reduce operational costs and processing time for global aviation customers. By integrating its Data Services with innovative products like DART, KGB Aviation Solutions continues to drive efficiency and technological advancement in the aviation industry. For more information about KGB Aviation Solutions, visit its website at www.kgbaviation.com About Fokker Services GroupFokker Services Group is an independent aerospace service company with a global reach. Providing comprehensive solutions from its five facilities in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Fokker Services Group is a key partner for regional, narrow-body and wide-body platforms in the Commercial, VIP, Cargo and Defense markets. The organization offers a unique set of capabilities, products and services: ‘Modifications & Engineering Services’ for the latest technical solutions; ‘Component & Material Services’ such as nose-to-tail programs, exchange services, component repairs, parts manufacturing and spares deliveries; ‘Airframe Services’ for aircraft MRO including lease transitions and painting; and ‘Aircraft Completion & Conversion Services’ for Executive, VVIP and Special Mission aircraft.For more information on FSG, visit: visit: https://www.fokkerservicesgroup.com

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